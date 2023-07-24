Bond hearing set for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman who faces charges in an April crash that killed a bride hours after her wedding and seriously injured the groom and two others will face a bond court judge next week.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, will face a bond court judge on Aug. 1. She is charged with one count of reckless homicide resulting in death and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, according to jail records.

Folly Beach Police say Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. on April 28 in the 1200 block of E. Ashley Ave. One passenger of the golf cart died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Samantha Miller, who had just gotten married earlier in the evening.

Her husband, Aric Hutchinson, was one of the three victims in golf cart who was seriously injured in the crash. The other two people in the vehicle were taking the newlyweds back to their rental home, an incident report states.

Police said at the time of the crash, Komoroski was driving 65 mph.

A blood toxicology report showed her blood alcohol level was 0.261 on the night of the crash. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Immediately after the crash, officers asked Komoroski what happened to which she replied, “I was driving, and then all the sudden something hit me,” the report reads.

Once she saw the victims on the ground, Komoroski started screaming and asking what happened, witnesses say.

In Komoroski’s arrest affidavit, officers claim they could smell alcohol on her breath. She told officers she had a beer and a drink with tequila about an hour before the crash, the affidavit states.

When asked how she felt on a scale of one to ten, with one being completely sober and ten being the most impaired, she responded that she was at an eight, the affidavit states.

Komoroski was then asked to complete a field sobriety test but she refused, the affidavit states. However, her blood was sampled for the toxicology report.

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski on May 17. The lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages. In addition to Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill, and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

Court documents allege Komoroski started drinking at El Gallo Bar and Grill before going to Folly Beach and visiting several bars on Center Street.

Lawyers representing Komoroski filed a motion for bond claiming she is not a threat to the community or a flight risk on May 19. They said the circumstances around the incident are heartbreaking, but the tragedy doesn’t make her a flight risk or a danger to the community.

The filing went on to describe Komoroski as someone who has never been violent to anyone, graduated on the dean’s list from Coastal Carolina University and has a passion for babysitting.

The filing also claimed she struggles with alcohol dependence and will go to rehab immediately if she is released on bond.

“Since her college years, Jamie has turned to alcohol to cope with loneliness, stress, and often crippling levels of anxiety which was then untreated,” the filing stated.

Komoroski’s family has found inpatient services in South Carolina and New Jersey and is ready to take her directly to rehabilitation if a release is granted, the filing stated.

