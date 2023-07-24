SC Lottery
Charleston Co., Lowcountry organizations fight heat islands with pavement tech

Charleston County along with the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium and The Citadel are working on a heat health research project.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County along with the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium and The Citadel are working on a heat health research project.

Part of this project includes fighting extreme heat with pavement technology.

So far, the pavement technology has been placed on two neighborhood streets.

Pavement Technology Inc. sprayed Drake Street in downtown Charleston on Thursday, which is an area that experiences higher temperatures.

The technology, also known as titanium dioxide treatment, is designed to do many things.

Such as extending the life of the road, reducing air pollution, helping to remove microplastic debris, and helping to limit the heat island effect that raises temperatures.

The crews spray the pavement with the technology which is then absorbed.

In 2021, Charleston County used this treatment in the Rosemont and Union Heights neighborhoods.

According to officials testing on the roads, the pavement technology extended the life of the road by five years, eliminated nearly all roadway microplastic debris and reduced harmful vehicle pollution by 39%.

Technical Consultant with Pavement Technology, Inc. Ken Holton says the project started to improve the roadway and now has turned into something even greater.

“Once that program had been established, we actually were always trying to be on the cutting edge looking for new solutions and we saw the titanium dioxide could be a photocatalytic material that would improve the roadway environment,” Holton said. “So, that’s how we came in and introduced those materials back to the county. And they said we would like to improve our roadway environment as well.”

If the latest project is a success, officials say it will open the door for more neighborhoods in the Lowcountry to receive the technology and they will move forward next year.

For More details on Charleston County’s Pavement Management Program click here.

