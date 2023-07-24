Convenience store owner, operators charged with underreporting $1.6M in sales

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry convenience store owner and two store operators were arrested on 16 tax-related charges, authorities said.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the trio is accused of underreporting more than $1.6 million in sales over a three-year period.

Naglaa Attwa, 37, from Ladson, is listed as the owner of Adam’s Market in Berkeley County and Zone Mart in Charleston County. She was charged with six counts of tax evasion and two counts of conspiracy.

Naglaa Attwa, 37, from Ladson, is listed as the owner of Adam’s Market in Berkeley County and Zone Mart in Charleston County. She was charged with six counts of tax evasion and two counts of conspiracy. (Charleston County Detention Center)

Agents said affidavits allege Attwa conspired with 39-year-old Saif Tahat and 42-year-old Islam Moursy to hide ownership of the businesses.

The affidavit states Attwa was listed as the owner of the businesses because she did not have felonies that could prevent the stores from selling alcohol. Authorities said Attwa was only involved to provide figures given to her to accountants.

Tahat, who operated Adam’s Market, and Moursy, who operated Zone Mart, were each charged with three counts of assisting in the false preparation of a return and one count of conspiracy.

Islam Moursy was charged with three counts of assisting with the preparation of a false return and one count of conspiracy. (Charleston County Detention Center)

From 2019 through 2021 the store reported $959,842 in taxable income while an investigation showed the sales were more than $2.5 million, the agency said.

The $1.6 million in unreported sales amounts to at least $143,148 in missing sales tax, agents said.

Each count of tax evasion carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. The assisting in the false preparation of return charges carry a maximum of five years for each count and the possibility of fines up to $500.

The conspiracy charges carry a maximum sentence of five years and the possibility of fines up to $5,000 per count.

Attwa and Moursy were each being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A booking photo for Tahat was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.