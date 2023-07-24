Deputies investigating early morning Colleton Co. shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Colleton County Monday morning.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of Ross Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Officials said the man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

