SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating early morning Colleton Co. shooting

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Colleton County Monday morning.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Colleton County Monday morning.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of Ross Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Officials said the man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado warning for parts of Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties was in effect...
Tornado spotted by law enforcement prompted warning for 3 counties
A funeral service were held Saturday afternoon in Walterboro for five lives lost in a Colleton...
Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings

Latest News

James Ace Williams, or “Chef Ace,” discovered his passion for baking and cooking while watching...
7-year-old chef with cerebral palsy bakes for his MUSC care team
Seventy schools in the Lowcountry will now have unlimited access to online behavioral health...
Partnership to fund free digital mental health programs for Lowcountry students
The Georgetown Ports deeded their around 40-acre property at no cost over to the county in June...
County seeks full revamp of Georgetown Ports
Colleton County firefighters say a 15-year-old's quick thinking prevented a fire from spreading...
Firefighters praise teen’s quick actions in mobile home fire
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 6:36 a.m. to mile marker 55 where they...
Highway Patrol investigating Colleton County crash on I-95