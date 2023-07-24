Deputies investigating early morning Colleton Co. shooting
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Colleton County Monday morning.
Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of Ross Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.
Officials said the man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
