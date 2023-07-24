Deputies search for Georgetown Co. girl reported missing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jayden Lee Goddard disappeared from her home on Kent Road between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Goddard is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 843-546-5102.

