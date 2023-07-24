SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies search for Georgetown Co. girl reported missing

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old girl disappeared from her home between late Saturday night and Sunday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jayden Lee Goddard disappeared from her home on Kent Road between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Goddard is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado warning for parts of Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties was in effect...
Tornado spotted by law enforcement prompted warning for 3 counties
A funeral service were held Saturday afternoon in Walterboro for five lives lost in a Colleton...
Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings

Latest News

The United States Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake hit the Lowcountry on Monday.
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Deputies search for missing Georgetown Co. girl
She said she learned of her diagnosis last week and missed meetings and votes while she...
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: U.S. Rep. Mace tests positive for COVID-19 for 3rd time
SCDNR agents will hold free boat inspections at boat landings across the Lowcountry on Labor...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin in August