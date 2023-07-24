SC Lottery
Dorchester Dist. 2 students win national Jefferson Award

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A team of students from a Dorchester County high school have been named national champions for their excellence in service and leadership.

Laney Broadhead, who received South Carolina’s Heather Love Exemplary Student Leadership Award for demonstrating exemplary leadership in service; McKenzie Leahy, Ella Murphy, Jolie Singleton, Naomi Tomlin, Kaylie Tonzola made up a team of students from Ashley Ridge High School who won the gold Jefferson Award. They were honored as the “Most Outstanding Students in Action Team” in the nation.

The national honor highlights the difference the team made on the local level. The team’s “Ready? Set. Go!” program mentored more than 400 5th graders preparing for middle school.

“We are elated and honored to be named the national champions this year, especially considering how talented and compassionate all the teams were at the Summit,” Ashley Smith, the advisor of the Students in Action Club, said. “Seeing these girls shine not only on stage but in their interactions with students and adults from across the country was beyond inspirational. They are dedicated to servant leadership in their school and community, and they embody so much goodness in the world. Proud is an understatement.”

Dorchester District 2 said the students earned the recognition through a nonprofit called Multiplying Good, which develops 21st-century leadership and service skills.

The students were recognized at the inaugural Youth Summit at Howard University. Among 16 nationwide teams, the students earned the best scores for their written reflection, live oral presentation, responses to on-the-spot questions from the judges, and their storytelling ability.

