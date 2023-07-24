Drying out following a very wet end to the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The weekend ended on a wet note with some Lowcountry locals exceeding 6″ of rain. Drier weather is expected to start out the work week with morning clouds giving way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. Isolated rain and storms are possible today with highs reaching 90 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will turn hotter as the week wears on with highs in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday before transitioning toward the mid 90s by Thursday and Friday. Over the upcoming weekend, highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values back over 105°. Isolated storms are possible each day this week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

