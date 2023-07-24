SC Lottery
Firefighters praise teen’s quick actions in mobile home fire

Colleton County firefighters say a teen’s quick thinking prevented additional damage at his family’s home during a fire Sunday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County firefighters say a teen’s quick thinking prevented additional damage at his family’s home during a fire Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the mobile home in the 2200 block of Pynes Community Road where a fire had been reported.

Firefighters say a 15-year-old boy spotted a fire near an electrical outlet in a bedroom of the home. He quickly closed the door to the bedroom and shut off power to the home before calling 911.

A passerby spotted fire coming from a window and also called 911.

One wall and some furnishings inside the bedroom were damaged, but firefighters said the damage was contained to that single room.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was electrical and started at a wall outlet.
They also said the young man was able to get himself and a dog out of the home safely.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

