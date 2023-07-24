FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the westbound side of I-526 has blocked two lanes of the Don Holt Bridge Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. and has caused a backup of about three miles, Live 5 Traffic anchor Elisheva Wimberly said.

One left lane was open as police worked to clear the single car that was blocking the lanes.

The drive time from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley as of just before noon was approximately 60 minutes.

Drivers should find an alternate route or expect delays in the area.

