FIRST ALERT: Glenn McConnell Pkwy to West Ashley Cir. closed after ‘serious’ crash

First responders are on scene of a “serious” crash in West Ashley Monday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a “serious” crash in West Ashley Monday afternoon.

The 3-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Bees Ferry Road near West Ashley Circle. The Charleston Police Department says eastbound traffic from West Ashley Circle to Glenn McConnell Parkway is blocked.

Police say the intersection of Glenn McConnell Parkway to Bees Ferry Road is open to all traffic.

Three victims of the crash were transported to the hospital. One had serious injuries, Inspector Michael Gillooly says.

This is a developing story.

