SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Forecasters watching new tropical wave near Bermuda

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak trough of low pressure that has a small chance of development.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak trough of low pressure that has a small chance of development.

As of Monday afternoon, the wave was located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

Environmental conditions could begin to allow for development after a few days, though the chance of formation into a tropical depression over the next week remained low at 20 percent.

A second area being monitored since late last week was a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands Monday afternoon. It has not become any better organized since Sunday, the agency said, and it continues moving to the west near 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic and into the Caribbean Sea.

It also has a low chance of development. The National Hurricane Center says its chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours or even the next seven days remains at 20 percent.

If either storm were to develop past a tropical depression into a tropical storm, it would take the name Emily and become the fifth-named storm of the season.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado warning for parts of Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties was in effect...
Tornado spotted by law enforcement prompted warning for 3 counties
A funeral service were held Saturday afternoon in Walterboro for five lives lost in a Colleton...
Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings

Latest News

VIDEO: Forecasters watch tropical wave near Bermuda for chance of development
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Drying out following a very wet end to the weekend!
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
[Insert Caption Here]
Lower rain/storm chances this week, but typical July heat continues!