Forecasters watching new tropical wave near Bermuda

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak trough of low pressure that has a small chance of development.

As of Monday afternoon, the wave was located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.

Environmental conditions could begin to allow for development after a few days, though the chance of formation into a tropical depression over the next week remained low at 20 percent.

A second area being monitored since late last week was a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands Monday afternoon. It has not become any better organized since Sunday, the agency said, and it continues moving to the west near 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic and into the Caribbean Sea.

It also has a low chance of development. The National Hurricane Center says its chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours or even the next seven days remains at 20 percent.

If either storm were to develop past a tropical depression into a tropical storm, it would take the name Emily and become the fifth-named storm of the season.

