Fort Dorchester athletic trainer receives award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The sports doctor at Fort Dorchester High School has received the highest award that South Carolina bestows upon athletic trainers.

Jimmie ‘Doc’ Rogers received the blue jacket for the Fred Hoover Award of Excellence from the South Carolina Athletic Trainers Association. The ceremony was held in Columbia earlier this month.

Doc, as he is called by coaches, players and students, has worked at Fort Dorchester High School as the athletic trainer for 30 years. The 72-year-old has been in sports medicine for 51 years.

Doc had considered retiring after last season but says the school wanted him back. He is a familiar face on the sidelines of football and basketball games at Fort Dorchester.

The Fred W. Hoover Award, named after the longtime Clemson University athletic trainer, is the South Carolina Athletic Trainers Association’s most prestigious honor created to recognize members who have shown a lifetime of commitment to improving the field of athletic training and given a lifetime of service to the SCATA.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.