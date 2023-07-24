Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office holding community listening session
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s office is turning to the community on Monday to learn how to better serve them.
The meeting is a chance for Sheriff Carter Weaver and other deputies to get insight on how to better protect the community.
It’ll be at 6 p.m. at Plantersville Elementary School located at 1668 Exodus Drive.
All state and locally elected officials for the Plantersville community have also been invited.
