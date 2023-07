HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - After 25 years, the head of the Hanahan Police Department announced his retirement on Monday.

Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner made the announcement in a social media post. He said he has been with the police department since the beginning of his career in 1998.

Turner said he will retire as police chief effective Sept. 15.

