Highway Patrol investigating Colleton County crash on I-95

Firefighters say a man was critically injured in a crash early Monday morning on I-95.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a man was critically injured in a crash early Monday morning on I-95.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 6:36 a.m. to mile marker 55 where they say a Ford pickup truck left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck several trees in the median.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered “multiple traumatic injuries” and was trapped in the wreckage, firefighters said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in North Charleston for treatment.

The interstate was down to a single lane for approximately an hour as crews worked the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

