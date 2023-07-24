Man pleads guilty to trying to meet 13-year-old girl

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a Berkeley County man will spend time behind bars after asking what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Jorge Mario Cano Chinchilla pleaded guilty to one count of criminal solicitation of a minor. He was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 154 days served. He must also register as a sex offender on release.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says members of the Goose Creek Police Department in February 2023 launched an undercover investigation of chat sites.

A member of the Internet Crimes Against Children posed as a 13-year-old girl and Cano Chinchilla reached out to them.

Once told he was speaking to a 13-year-old, he sent multiple photographs of his genitals and asked for sex, Wilson said.

Cano Chinchilla then went to a place in Berkeley County with the intention of meeting up with the girl, Wilson said.

Wilson says Cano Chinchilla will be deported subject to this conviction.

