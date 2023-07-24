Partnership to fund free digital mental health programs for Lowcountry students

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Seventy schools in the Lowcountry will now have unlimited access to online behavioral health programs, completely free of charge.

The program is being funded by a partnership between MUSC and the digital platform EVERFI Blackbaud.

“It houses free digital self-paced lessons for educators to assign to their students,” EVERFI Blackbaud District Lead Jess Richter said. “Kindergarten all the way up to high school. Around important real-world topics.”

Those real-world topics include general mental well-being, disorders or illnesses, bullying and substance and alcohol prevention.

“Really it just depends on the moment and where that need is,” Charleston County School District Instructional Specialist Holly Kut said.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry declared a national emergency for children’s mental health concerns, saying depression and anxiety rates are on the rise in younger generations.

Local representatives attribute that to the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as the ongoing stigma surrounding mental health.

“We also know COVID has had a large impact on overall student health and wellness,” Richter said.

The program was being used by several schools before, but now they won’t have to pay out of pocket for it.

Representatives say it is meant to provide an outlet for kids, but also take some stress off the shoulders of teachers and families.

“It’s actually meant to be a support and enhancement for the work school counselors and educators already doing with students,” Richter said.

Because it’s online it’ll also be accessible from home and include modules related to family engagement.

The overall goal is to provide a mental health resource for kids both in and out of the classroom.

This program will apply to K-12 students.

Which topics are discussed and how will vary depending on the age or grade level of the child.

