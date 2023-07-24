Police investigating death of Clemson student at music festival

MIAMI (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after police said a Clemson University student who was in Miami for a concert died over the weekend.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed they are investigating the death of 23-year-old Jordan Petrocchi.

His death occurred after an incident at Rolling Loud Miami music festival at Hard Rock Stadium, according to officers.

Petrocchi’s cause of death has not yet been determined. Police said they are waiting on autopsy results and additional testing.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe for Petrocchi’s family to help cover his funeral expenses. According to friends, he was set to graduate in August.

“He had a promising future ahead of him and brought joy to everyone he met. His outgoing nature and infectious smile never failed to lift the spirits of those around him. Whether it was lending a helping hand to a friend in need or simply brightening up the room with his laughter, Jordan had an undeniable impact on all of our lives.”

