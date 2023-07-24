SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rep. Mace tests positive for COVID-19 for 3rd time

Mace said she learned of her diagnosis last week and missed committee meetings and votes.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace confirmed she has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.

A release from her office states she tested positive last week and was forced to miss votes and committee hearings last week while she worked “safetly and remotely” during her recovery.

She tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23, 2020 and then again on Jan. 10, 2022, her office said.

She was fully vaccinated in the spring of 2021.

“I wanted to thank our staff for ensuring our office operated on all cylinders last week,” Mace said in a statement. “No one works harder for the Lowcountry to put our constituents first.”

Mace said she planned to return to in-person work this week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado warning for parts of Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties was in effect...
Tornado spotted by law enforcement prompted warning for 3 counties
A funeral service were held Saturday afternoon in Walterboro for five lives lost in a Colleton...
Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings

Latest News

The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
Jayden Lee Goddard disappeared from her Georgetown County home between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9...
Deputies search for Georgetown Co. girl reported missing
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Deputies search for missing Georgetown Co. girl
She said she learned of her diagnosis last week and missed meetings and votes while she...
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: U.S. Rep. Mace tests positive for COVID-19 for 3rd time