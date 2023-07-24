Rep. Mace tests positive for COVID-19 for 3rd time

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace confirmed she has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.

A release from her office states she tested positive last week and was forced to miss votes and committee hearings last week while she worked “safetly and remotely” during her recovery.

She tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23, 2020 and then again on Jan. 10, 2022, her office said.

She was fully vaccinated in the spring of 2021.

“I wanted to thank our staff for ensuring our office operated on all cylinders last week,” Mace said in a statement. “No one works harder for the Lowcountry to put our constituents first.”

Mace said she planned to return to in-person work this week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.