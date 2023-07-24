RiverDogs Finish Road Trip with a Flourish, Double Delmarva 8-4

Salisbury, MD - The Charleston RiverDogs scored eight runs in the sixth inning to finish off an impressive series against the Delmarva Shorebirds with an 8-4 win on Sunday evening at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Edwin Barragan drove in four runs during the sixth inning rally. The team closed the nine-game road trip with an 8-1 record.

Struggling to put together an attack against starter Deivy Cruz, the RiverDogs (16-8, 43-47) jumped all over the Shorebirds bullpen in the sixth. Trailing 1-0 when the frame began, the first seven batters of the frame reached safely against the relief combination of Alfred Vega and Alejandro Mendez. Willmer De La Cruz opened the inning with a single, allowing Edwin Barragan to give the RiverDogs the lead with a two-run home run. Chandler Simpson continued the inning with a single and stole second base. Cooper Kinney worked a walk and the pair were balked into scoring position. Xavier Isaac followed by driving in both to make it 4-1. Two walks loaded the bases and chased Vega from the game.

Raudelis Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly to left as the second batter to face Mendez. Cristopher Barete followed with an RBI single as the advantage increased to 6-1. Barragan put an exclamation point on the explosive inning, driving in two more with a single through the right side. The third baseman collected four RBI in the stanza.

The teams traded scoreless innings in the early stages, until Delmarva (11-12, 39-49) used an extra-base hit in the bottom of the fourth to jump ahead. Trendon Craig lined a double over Chandler Simpson’s head in center field to open the frame. Jake Christianson recorded the first out on an infield pop-up. A wild pitch advanced the runner to third base and allowed him to score when Anderson De Los Santos smashed a groundball toward second that was bobbled by Willmer De La Cruz before he threw to first.

Shortly after the RiverDogs big inning that gave them the lead, Delmarva pulled a bit closer. Samuel Basallo singled with one out and was joined on base by Craig after another base hit. De Los Santos then put a charge into an offering from Jonny Cuevas, lofting his fifth home run of the season over the left field wall to close the gap to 8-4.

Christianson earned the victory on the mound, working 5.0 innings. He allowed one run on three hits. Cuevas allowed three runs over 2.0 innings as the first reliever to appear. Junior William and Alex Cook handled the eighth and ninth innings without allowing any damage.

Barragan was the only RiverDogs player with multiple hits, closing the night 3-4 with four runs batted in. Delmarva was paced by the two hits of Craig. De Los Santos drove in all four runs for the Shorebirds.

Following an off day on Monday, the RiverDogs will begin a 12-game homestand with a Tuesday night contest against the Augusta GreenJackets. The game will feature an Aaron Judge bobblehead giveaway and the opportunity to bring your dog to the ballpark on a Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea. LHP Alex Ayala Jr. (0-4. 4.30) will be on the mound for the RiverDogs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

