SC State holding active shooter drill on campus Monday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will conduct active shooter training on the school’s campus Monday.

The training drill will involve live scenarios with blank gunfire and gunfire sounds near and in the Turner Hall complex’s A wing.

The university will be in lockdown mode during the exercise.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 11 a.m.

