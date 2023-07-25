SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Actor Jeremy Renner is new owner of SC vodka company

FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. Renner says he is out of the hospital after he was seriously injured in a snow plow accident. In response to a Twitter post Monday about his TV series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner tweeted that other than the brain fog that remains, he is very excited to watch the next episode with his family at home.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Charleston-based vodka distillery is under new ownership - and it’s a face you’ve probably seen on the big screen.

Actor Jeremy Renner announced on Tuesday he is the new owner of Sweet Grass Vodka. The Marvel star is working with the company on plans for a cross-country bottle-signing tour.

“I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” said Renner, who has been recovering since a serious snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Sweet Grass Vodka is potato vodka that is sourced in the Palmetto State. In 2022, the brand was named Best Domestic Vodka by The Fifty Best.

“Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it,” Renner said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
The 14-year-old girl who went missing from her Kent Road home returned safely on Tuesday,...
Georgetown Co. deputies locate missing 14-year-old girl
North Charleston Police say they have arrested a third suspect, a 17-year-old, in a June 4...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly June N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

The Colleton County School Board is expected to decide whether to ban jeans and hoodies from...
Colleton Co. School Board expected to decide on possible new dress code
Dorchester School District Two has officially voted to make changes to its school bus routes...
Dorchester Dist. 2 votes on bus route changes
Gregory Lee Bradley Jr. entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a charge of second-degree arson in...
Man sentenced after guilty plea to 2021 arson
VIDEO: Dorchester Dist. 2 votes on bus route changes
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns