Bees Ferry Rd. reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Ashley

First responders are on scene of a “serious” crash in West Ashley Monday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash shut down a portion of Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley for several hours Monday.

Police say the 3-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Bees Ferry Road near West Ashley Circle. Eastbound traffic from Glenn McConnell Parkway to West Ashley Circle on Bees Ferry Road was shut down for several hours.

Three victims of the crash were transported to the hospital. One had serious injuries, Inspector Michael Gillooly says.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The road reopened at around 8:30 p.m.

