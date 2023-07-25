Berkeley County introduces plan to preserve greenspaces

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Council is taking significant steps to protect the environment.

The council has embarked on a mission to identify, conserve, and protect natural resources through its Greenbelt preservation plan.

So far, Berkeley County is working to acquire park land on Daniel Island, with the help of the State Conservation Bank.

The Greenbelt Preservation Plan will bring balance between the county’s growth and development, ensuring that green spaces remain intact.

In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to pass the penny sales tax for both road improvements and the Greenbelt plan.

The plan will get 10% of the penny sales tax that went into effect at the beginning of May and will last for seven years, and in that time, the council is committed to transparency with the community.

To make the best decisions, the council will get guidance from experts who will help select properties best suited for conservation.

Berkely County Supervisor Johnny Cribb says it’s important that the public can enjoy these green spaces.

“Our goal is to protect the property and provide access. predominantly is what you might view as a county passive part to where buying land and protecting is good, Cribb said. But the taxpayer paying those funds and you buying and protecting it, and you can’t even ever go see it. That’s not the homerun that we’re looking for.”

The plan will also work to acquire recreational spaces for the northern part of Berkeley County, which is considered an underserved part of the community

“So not only is the northern part of Berkeley County underserved in water, and sewer, and broadband, which we’re all working on, it’s also underserved in park space,” Cribb said.

