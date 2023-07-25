Charleston Co. School District kicks off anti-absenteeism campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of Charleston County School District teachers and staff members are working to give students a reason to come to school.

Educators play a big role in making sure students show up for school, and that was the lesson plan at a Charleston educator symposium. The high-energy event was designed to get teachers off their feet and get them engaged.

Administrators want teachers to bring that same kind of energy to their classrooms as a way to entice students to keep coming back.

The district is kicking off its “Show Up to Glow Up” campaign, which fights chronic absenteeism. District leaders say students who attend school regularly — more than 90% of the time — are more likely to graduate, get a job and generally succeed.

Officials like Savonna Coakley, the district’s executive director of school support, says it’s as simple as this: Students can’t learn if they’re not in class.

“We hope with the ‘Show Up to Glow Up’ campaign that by showing up together, we make sure we are on the flip side with 80 percent or more of our schools that don’t have a chronic absenteeism problem,” she said. “But the ultimate goal would be 100 percent of our schools not having a chronic absenteeism issue.”

Coakley said this is an all-encompassing effort that will require not just teachers, but administrators and the community as well.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.