SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. School District kicks off anti-absenteeism campaign

Hundreds of Charleston County School District teachers and staff members attended a high-energy...
Hundreds of Charleston County School District teachers and staff members attended a high-energy event Tuesday designed to help teachers find ways to keep students in the classroom.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of Charleston County School District teachers and staff members are working to give students a reason to come to school.

Educators play a big role in making sure students show up for school, and that was the lesson plan at a Charleston educator symposium. The high-energy event was designed to get teachers off their feet and get them engaged.

Administrators want teachers to bring that same kind of energy to their classrooms as a way to entice students to keep coming back.

The district is kicking off its “Show Up to Glow Up” campaign, which fights chronic absenteeism. District leaders say students who attend school regularly — more than 90% of the time — are more likely to graduate, get a job and generally succeed.

Officials like Savonna Coakley, the district’s executive director of school support, says it’s as simple as this: Students can’t learn if they’re not in class.

“We hope with the ‘Show Up to Glow Up’ campaign that by showing up together, we make sure we are on the flip side with 80 percent or more of our schools that don’t have a chronic absenteeism problem,” she said. “But the ultimate goal would be 100 percent of our schools not having a chronic absenteeism issue.”

Coakley said this is an all-encompassing effort that will require not just teachers, but administrators and the community as well.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
The 14-year-old girl who went missing from her Kent Road home returned safely on Tuesday,...
Georgetown Co. deputies locate missing 14-year-old girl
North Charleston Police say they have arrested a third suspect, a 17-year-old, in a June 4...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly June N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

Dorchester School District Two has officially voted to make changes to its school bus routes...
Dorchester Dist. 2 votes on bus route changes
Gregory Lee Bradley Jr. entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a charge of second-degree arson in...
Man sentenced after guilty plea to 2021 arson
VIDEO: Dorchester Dist. 2 votes on bus route changes
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
VIDEO: Man sentenced after guilty plea to 2021 arson