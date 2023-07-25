SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston County School District helping displaced, unhoused families

The district will host an event called “Serving the Unhoused and Underserved” from 11 a.m. to 2...
The district will host an event called “Serving the Unhoused and Underserved” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to help displaced and unhoused families in the Lowcountry. The event will be held at District Four Stadium in North Charleston.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to address homelessness in their district ahead of the upcoming school year.

Data from the district states more than 400 of its students don’t have a place to rest their heads at night.

The district will host an event called “Serving the Unhoused and Underserved” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to help displaced and unhoused families in the Lowcountry. The event will be held at District Four Stadium in North Charleston.

Leaders with the district’s Mckinney-Vento program said they’ve put together six pillars to address how to combat homelessness in the district: education, employment, food, mental health, transportation and housing.

Kimberly Grant, a McKinney-Vento parent advocate, said being unhoused or displaced can greatly affect a student’s education.

“When you’re being displaced and you’re moving from one place to another, you sometimes can’t focus on the education part,” Grant said. “This event is going to be geared toward stability.”

To address education, the Palmetto Excel Center will be at the event spreading awareness about their programs. The Palmetto Center serves as a high school for adults who are interested in returning for their diplomas. It accept students 21 and older and offer services to reduce barriers for students, like transportation and childcare.

“Our students are very successful in not only changing their lives, they also are shown to have children who also get their high school diplomas,” Palmetto Excel Center Director Dr. Ruth Chambers-Turner said.

To address employment, SC Works will be on-site with employers who are attending this event to hire, offer interviews, and provide information.

The Lowcountry Food Bank will be onsite giving out boxes of food to families. McKinney-Vento leaders say they will also supply families with recipes and provide different locations for them to pick up food regularly.

The Navigation Center will be present as well to sit down with families to figure out their next steps.

Marie Roland, the founder and executive director of the Navigation Center, said they will address the permanent needs of housing and connect families to mental health resources.

“We do a complete holistic type of intensive case management with them to see where they are today,” Roland said. “We try to take a look at what are the things we can do immediately, and what are some of the things we need to do in the longer term.”

Transportation resources will also be onsite. CARTA will provide information about its programs that serve the unhoused population. Middleton’s Village to Village Foundation will be onsite as well and will be gifting cars to two preselected families.

“The reward is just seeing a smile on somebody’s face and knowing that their lives are going to change because of transportation.” Elliot Middleton, the president and founder of the organization, said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
The 14-year-old girl who went missing from her Kent Road home returned safely on Tuesday,...
Georgetown Co. deputies locate missing 14-year-old girl
North Charleston Police say they have arrested a third suspect, a 17-year-old, in a June 4...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly June N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

Charleston County deputies arrested a Summerville man who is accused of domestic violence of a...
Man arrested after domestic violence incident ends in gunfire, deputies say
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Delonza Antonio Simmons III is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Deputies arrest man after chase ends in North Charleston
Henry Gunter, 51, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail...
Report: Man charged with assaulting sister at hospital
Two juveniles are facing charges after they led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
VIDEO: Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car