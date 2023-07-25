SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cher launches gelato company Cherlato

Cher is launching a new gelato company.
Cher is launching a new gelato company.(Raph_PH / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cher is a singer, actress and now a gelato maker.

The 77-year-old announced her new venture on Instagram. She is launching her own line of the frozen dessert called Cherlato.

Cher teamed up with a New Zealand-based ice cream company to bring the project to life.

According to the company, Cherlato focuses on local ingredients.

The tasty treat will be available in Los Angeles.

No other details on the new product have yet been released.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
Jayden Lee Goddard disappeared from her Georgetown County home between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9...
Deputies search for Georgetown Co. girl reported missing
As of Monday afternoon, the wave was located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.
Tropical wave near Bermuda has small chance of affecting Lowcountry weather
North Charleston Police say they have arrested a third suspect, a 17-year-old, in a June 4...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly June N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student after incident at music festival
FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions
FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth,...
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
Judge blocks Biden administration’s policy limiting asylum for migrants but delays enforcement