Colleton Co. School Board expected to decide on possible new dress code

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board is expected to hold its final vote on a new dress code that has raised concerns from some parents.

The new dress code, if passed, would ban jeans and hoodies.

Under the current dress code, Colleton County students are allowed to wear jeans as long as they do not have holes or rips in them. Amendments to the dress code remove that phrasing. While hoodies would be banned, crew neck sweatshirts would remain an option.

The revised dress code passed its first reading at a May school board meeting.

Tuesday night’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Colleton County School District Building, is the last school board meeting before the new school year begins.

