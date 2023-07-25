SC Lottery
Crews extinguish tractor-trailer fire threatening Charleston County home

Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville responded to a tractor-trailer fire early Tuesday morning.
Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville responded to a tractor-trailer fire early Tuesday morning.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville responded to a tractor-trailer fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Old Collins Creek Road for a fire in the cab of the truck. No trailer was attached to the truck at the time of the fire.

Officials said the fire was threatening a nearby home.

Crews were able to put the fire out.

