Crews extinguish tractor-trailer fire threatening Charleston County home
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville responded to a tractor-trailer fire early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to Old Collins Creek Road for a fire in the cab of the truck. No trailer was attached to the truck at the time of the fire.
Officials said the fire was threatening a nearby home.
Crews were able to put the fire out.
