Deputies arrest man after chase ends in North Charleston

Delonza Antonio Simmons III is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Delonza Antonio Simmons III is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old man who they say led them on a chase Monday night.

Delonza Antonio Simmons III is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Simmons’s car at approximately 8:06 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of West Montague Avenue and Fargo Street, but Simmons failed to stop and “actively evaded” the deputy.

Court documents allege Simmons accelerated at a high rate of speed and that he led them on a chase through the North Charleston area, at times driving more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Deputies say the chase ended in the parking lot of Amberwood Apartments on Lambs Road. At that point, deputies say Simmons bailed from the vehicle and ran away on foot.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center after a judge set bond for the charge at $25,000.

