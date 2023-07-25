SC Lottery
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn’t injured

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to presidential campaign events in Tennessee but wasn’t injured, his campaign says. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to campaign events in Tennessee for his 2024 presidential bid but wasn’t injured, his campaign said.

The Republican White House hopeful “was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” on Tuesday, campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin confirmed to The Associated Press. DeSantis “and his team are uninjured,” Griffin said.

Representatives for DeSantis’ campaign did not answer questions about who was driving the governor or reveal details about the accident. DeSantis was continuing on to his event, spokesman Andrew Romeo said.

DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday. He has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.

DeSantis has been focusing a lot of attention on Tennessee in his recent campaigning. Last week, he addressed more than 1,800 attendees at a state GOP dinner in Nashville.

Follow the AP’s coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at https://apnews.com/hub/ron-desantis.

