Dorchester Co. holding full-scale active shooter drill at Woodland High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Four on Wednesday will partner with the Dorchester County government to hold a full-scale active shooter drill.

The event comes after tabletop exercises to coordinate a response.

The exercise will simulate the response, evacuation and reunification process that would occur during a real event.

Dorchester School District Two held a similar simulation with the county last week at Summerville High School.

The exercise is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and go until 12:30 p.m. at Woodland High School.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.