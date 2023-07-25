Dorchester Co. holding full-scale active shooter drill at Woodland High School

SC Lottery
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Four on Wednesday will partner with the Dorchester County government to hold a full-scale active shooter drill.

The event comes after tabletop exercises to coordinate a response.

The exercise will simulate the response, evacuation and reunification process that would occur during a real event.

Dorchester School District Two held a similar simulation with the county last week at Summerville High School.

The exercise is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and go until 12:30 p.m. at Woodland High School.

