Dorchester Dist. 2 votes on bus route changes

Dorchester School District Two has officially voted to make changes to its school bus routes...
Dorchester School District Two has officially voted to make changes to its school bus routes for the upcoming school year.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has officially voted to make changes to its school bus routes for the upcoming school year.

The school district has decided to consolidate stops for elementary and middle schools in order to save time.

The district has previously cited a lack of resources as to why they are making changes.

According to state law, students without disabilities that live within a mile and a half of their school cannot be serviced by a state bus.

DD2 had been doing just that for years which cost them over $30,000 dollars alone just last year.

The new changes include plans to make the areas near schools safer for students to walk by adding crossing guards, police, sidewalks and crosswalks.

The district will also make adjustments to bell times.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

