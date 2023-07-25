SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two lanes on I-26

A crash Tuesday morning has blocked two eastbound lanes of I-26 near Aviation Avenue.
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Tuesday morning has blocked two eastbound lanes of I-26 near Aviation Avenue.

The crash, located near mile marker 210, was causing a backup of about five miles to the University Boulevard exit.

As of 10:05 a.m., drive times from Summerville to I-526 were up to 61 minutes, and drive times from Summerville to downtown Charleston were up to 68 minutes.

For an alternate route, drivers can take the Unversity Boulevard exit from I-26EB (exit 205) to Dorchester Road or Rivers Avenue.

Drivers who cannot take an alternate route should expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
Jayden Lee Goddard disappeared from her Georgetown County home between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9...
Deputies search for Georgetown Co. girl reported missing
As of Monday afternoon, the wave was located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.
Tropical wave near Bermuda has small chance of affecting Lowcountry weather
North Charleston Police say they have arrested a third suspect, a 17-year-old, in a June 4...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly June N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash blocks 2 lanes of I-26EB
The Lowcountry Rapid Transit is asking the public to weigh in on their proposed project plans.
Lowcountry Rapid Transit hosting four community workshops
VIDEO: Lowcountry Rapid Transit hosting four community workshops
Dorchester School District Two has officially voted to make changes to its school bus routes...
Dorchester Dist. 2 votes on bus route changes