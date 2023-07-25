FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two lanes on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Tuesday morning has blocked two eastbound lanes of I-26 near Aviation Avenue.

The crash, located near mile marker 210, was causing a backup of about five miles to the University Boulevard exit.

As of 10:05 a.m., drive times from Summerville to I-526 were up to 61 minutes, and drive times from Summerville to downtown Charleston were up to 68 minutes.

For an alternate route, drivers can take the Unversity Boulevard exit from I-26EB (exit 205) to Dorchester Road or Rivers Avenue.

Drivers who cannot take an alternate route should expect delays in the area.

