Georgetown County temporarily halts use of new ‘organic’ mosquito spray

Georgetown County will rely on a new all-natural solution to fight mosquitos, becoming the first South Carolina county to use it.
Georgetown County will rely on a new all-natural solution to fight mosquitos, becoming the first South Carolina county to use it.(Live 5/File)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County will temporarily stop using a new organic spray to get rid of mosquitoes in the area.

The county announced it will suspend the application of the more environmentally friendly mosquito spray starting on Wednesday.

The county said it was notified on Tuesday morning by the Clemson Pesticide Regulatory Division that it can’t continue the use of the product until ULV spraying is covered on the label in order to allow the use for Public Mosquito Control.

“We are working with the product manufacturer to have these updates completed and hope to resume using more environmentally safe practices soon, as we still believe this is the better and safer solution for our community,” the county said in a statement.

RELATED COVERAGE | Georgetown County has ‘great success’ using essential oils to combat mosquitos

Georgetown County is the first county in South Carolina to use the all-natural mosquito repellent, which is made of essential oils.

The county’s mosquito control technician said not only does it repel and kill mosquitoes, but it also lasts longer. He added that the spray is could for pollinators such as butterflies, bees and dragonflies.

While crews wait to get approval to restart the use of the organic mosquito spray, mosquito control staff will use the PBO pesticide traditionally used and spraying will not be interrupted.

