Judge weighs validity of search warrant in Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow’s murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge is weighing the validity of a search warrant in the Rick Chow murder case following a hearing requested by the defense on Tuesday.

Chow, a Columbia gas station owner, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in the back on May 28, after falsely accusing him of shoplifting bottles of water from his store.

In the emergency hearing before Judge Robert Hood, Chow’s defense team said the recent search warrant that was served on the Chow’s home and business exceeded the scope of the investigation.

Hood did not issue a ruling on the matter Tuesday but advised SLED agents working on the case to stop reviewing what was obtained during that search for now as he mulls over a decision.

Jack Swerling, Chow’s lawyer, argued that the state has no business accessing what was taken during that search, which included personal laptops with banking records.

He also questioned its legality.

“They’re way off base,” Swerling said. “They’re not entitled to any of it. So the question is whether you move to suppress it now or suppress it later, but the issue is not really suppressing the evidence because there’s no evidence of a crime. The issue is whether or not they’re entitled to this information.”

Deputy Solicitor April Sampson of the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office argued that the state needs access to these items to look for store policies having to do with shoplifting which was mentioned by Chow’s wife during an interview with investigators.

“This is a pattern of behavior for him,” she said. “And it may be something that we get into as part of prior bad acts as to the crime that he committed this day.”

The defendant, 58, has fired shots at suspected shoplifters two other times, but his conduct in those instances did not warrant any charges, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The records sought by the state would include policies and procedures signed by the current and past employees of the Shell gas station on Parkland Road, which is owned by the Chow family.

The state said they could use the presence or absence of these documents to show the credibility of witnesses in the case.

Hood did not accept that premise, based on the language of the search warrant.

“I think the state has morphed this into a credibility issue because when you read the facts of the affidavit, there’s nothing that former or current employees have to do with the crime in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

Swerling, along with seasoned Midlands Joe McCulloch, who represents Chow’s son Andy and Chow’s wife, said such a policy does not exist in written form, and this was all a miscommunication.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department records indicate that deputies have responded to Chow’s gas station more than 50 times over the past three years, with many of those calls related to shoplifting.

The state already has in its possession a three-page document that is the only known employee manual, which does not mention shoplifting, according to McCulloch.

“This is confusion, failure to do the simplest thing in the world, which is call the cooperating attorney and get the information and save the heartache and the terror when people, multiple cars and multiple police officers, show up at her home and then her business,” McCullough said during the hearing. “There’s no reason for all that.”

Though there was not a written policy about shoplifting, the family verbally had a protocol where they would follow people who stole things from their store so that they could give police an accurate description of what happened, McColloch said.

Employees were also verbally told that anyone entering the store with a backpack must take it off.

Surveillance video indicates that Carmack-Belton had a backpack with him on the evening of the shooting.

Hood said he will rule on this motion sometime next week.

Such a ruling is very uncommon, Hood said in the hearing.

Typically judges rule on search and seizure issues after a search is complete, not prior to its completion, as is being requested in this case, Hood said.

Attorneys would then issue a motion to suppress evidence collected, he said.

The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is still weighing whether to charge Andy Chow in this case.

McCulloch, Andy’s defense attorney, bristled at that and alleged that the Carmack-Belton pointed a gun at his client.

Richland County deputies located a gun “several feet” away from where Carmack-Belton’s body was found, according to an incident report.

Todd Rutherford, who is representing the Carmack-Belton family, said that other witnesses to the shooting refute this assertion.

“I think that creating and making stories up as you go does not make for evidence,” he said in an interview on Tuesday. “The evidence in this case is clear: that Cyrus Carmack-Belton was chased almost 500 feet away from a business, and anyone that is chased 500 feet away from a business and shot in the back is clearly a victim. Period. End of story.”

Chow’s bond on the murder charge has not yet been set.

A bond hearing was scheduled for late June but was delayed due to a scheduling conflict for Swerling.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.