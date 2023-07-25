SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world

FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality was categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires has affected air quality this summer. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Smoke from the ongoing wildfires burning across Canada has led to at least three major cities in the U.S. being listed in the top ten most polluted in the world.

According to IQAir, Chicago is ranked sixth, Minneapolis is ranked ninth and Detroit is ranked tenth.

The air quality in Chicago is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while the air quality in Minneapolis and Detroit are listed as “moderate.”

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Illinois and Indiana because of smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
Jayden Lee Goddard disappeared from her Georgetown County home between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9...
Deputies search for Georgetown Co. girl reported missing
As of Monday afternoon, the wave was located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.
Tropical wave near Bermuda has small chance of affecting Lowcountry weather
North Charleston Police say they have arrested a third suspect, a 17-year-old, in a June 4...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly June N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

As of Monday afternoon, the wave was located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.
Tropical wave near Bermuda has small chance of affecting Lowcountry weather
FILE - A police 911 call center is pictured on May 3, 2019, in Dallas. Emergency call center...
911 workers say centers are understaffed, struggling to hire and plagued by burnout
The Lowcountry Rapid Transit is asking the public to weigh in on their proposed project plans.
Lowcountry Rapid Transit hosting four community workshops
VIDEO: Lowcountry Rapid Transit hosting four community workshops
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
$820 million lottery jackpot is 8th largest in US