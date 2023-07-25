Lowcountry Rapid Transit hosting four community workshops

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Rapid Transit is asking the public to weigh in on their proposed project plans.

Project officials will be hosting four community workshops to see how people living near the transit line can benefit from the development.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit System is a planned 21-mile bus route that would connect downtown Charleston to Ladson.

The project is expected to be finished in 2028, but right now officials are looking for public input to make sure the plans benefit people living near the routes.

“Public input is key in shaping the plans and policies that will guide development along the transit line so that it benefits people living, working, and doing business in the corridor today and creates stronger neighborhoods for tomorrow,” LCRT Project Manager Sharon Hollis said.

The first workshop is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the International Longshoremen’s Association on Morrison Drive.

Other workshops are scheduled for:

Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon, Metanoia, 2005 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston

Monday, 6 - 8 p.m., North Charleston Intermodal Center, 4565 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6 - 8 p.m., The Opportunity Center, 8570 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

