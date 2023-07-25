SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry Rapid Transit hosting four community workshops

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit is asking the public to weigh in on their proposed project plans.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Rapid Transit is asking the public to weigh in on their proposed project plans.

Project officials will be hosting four community workshops to see how people living near the transit line can benefit from the development.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit System is a planned 21-mile bus route that would connect downtown Charleston to Ladson.

The project is expected to be finished in 2028, but right now officials are looking for public input to make sure the plans benefit people living near the routes.

“Public input is key in shaping the plans and policies that will guide development along the transit line so that it benefits people living, working, and doing business in the corridor today and creates stronger neighborhoods for tomorrow,” LCRT Project Manager Sharon Hollis said.

The first workshop is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the International Longshoremen’s Association on Morrison Drive.

Other workshops are scheduled for:

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon, Metanoia, 2005 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston
  • Monday, 6 - 8 p.m., North Charleston Intermodal Center, 4565 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston
  • Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6 - 8 p.m., The Opportunity Center, 8570 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
Jayden Lee Goddard disappeared from her Georgetown County home between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9...
Deputies search for Georgetown Co. girl reported missing
As of Monday afternoon, the wave was located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.
Tropical wave near Bermuda has small chance of affecting Lowcountry weather
North Charleston Police say they have arrested a third suspect, a 17-year-old, in a June 4...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly June N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Lowcountry Rapid Transit hosting four community workshops
Dorchester School District Two has officially voted to make changes to its school bus routes...
Dorchester Dist. 2 votes on bus route changes
VIDEO: DD2 votes on changes to bus routes
Dorchester School District Four on Wednesday will partner with the Dorchester County government...
Dorchester Co. holding full-scale active shooter drill at Woodland High School