Man arrested after domestic violence incident ends in gunfire, deputies say

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Summerville man on charges after responding a report of a possible kidnapping with gunshots.

Edinson Mata Torres, 33, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies responded at about 8 p.m. on Sunday to investigate a report of an abduction near a church on Ladson Road. Knapp said bystanders described to deputies a fight that took place near a gas station on Highway 78 and Ladson Road as well as the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies said the vehicle had already left the area when they arrived.

“Investigators determined that a man had fired a gun from a car during a domestic disturbance and forced the victim back into the vehicle when she tried to escape,” Knapp said.

Dorchester County deputies were later able to stop the vehicle near Torres’s home and he was arrested without further incident.

Knapp said the victim, who was still in the vehicle, did not suffer any serious physical injury.

Deputies said Torres was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, but a booking photo was not available of him as of Tuesday afternoon.

