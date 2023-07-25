SC Lottery
Merriweather joins crowded North Charleston mayoral race

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another name has entered the conversation for the next mayor of North Charleston bringing the number of candidates to ten.

Dr. Curtis A. Merriweather Jr. announced his campaign on Thursday touting a campaign that would unite the city with “prosperity, safety and compassionate leadership.”

Merriweather currently serves on the Board of Governors at the College of Charleston.

He has experience in defense, information technologies, management and business administration.

