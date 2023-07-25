SC Lottery
Mother of woman killed on Crosstown continues to fight for change

An intersection with a deadly history has advocates pushing for a change in downtown Charleston.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An intersection with a deadly history has advocates pushing for a change in downtown Charleston.

Lynnette Ranz lost her daughter, Lindsey, in 2014 when she tried crossing the Crosstown in downtown Charleston at Coming Street. At least four other pedestrians have died at the intersection; most recently last month when a Folly Beach Police cruiser hit Belinda Prim.

Ranz addressed the Charleston County Legislative Delegation Monday night to raise awareness about how no changes have been made after several lives have been lost at the intersection. Ranz said she feels there will be progress after Monday’s meeting.

“I feel like this delegation meeting. I was heard,” Ranz said. “I feel like there are going to be safety changes made to the Crosstown for pedestrians. We have a lot of pedestrians out there. We have people on bicycles. We have people exercising, jogging, and we have people walking around. And wait, people that live there that need to cross the streets out there.”

The crash involving the Folly Beach Police officer remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. There was no word as to whether any charges would be filed in the collision.

