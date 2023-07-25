SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mustard Skittles are now a thing, yes really

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.(MCCORMICK & CO, FRENCH'S)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new flavor is joining the Skittles’ rainbow.

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The collaboration is in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the new Skittle will only be available at French’s “Mustard Mobile” in select cities.

It’s making stops in Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 5.

Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package of the mustard-flavored Skittles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
Jayden Lee Goddard disappeared from her Georgetown County home between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9...
Deputies search for Georgetown Co. girl reported missing
As of Monday afternoon, the wave was located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.
Tropical wave near Bermuda has small chance of affecting Lowcountry weather
North Charleston Police say they have arrested a third suspect, a 17-year-old, in a June 4...
3rd suspect arrested in deadly June N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash blocks 2 lanes of I-26EB
A UPS truck drives by as Sean M. O'Brien, left, teamsters general president, UPS teamsters and...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
A crash, reported at around 9:30 a.m. on I-26, has closed two left lanes near Aviation Avenue.
Lanes reopen on I-26 after crash
LNL: UPS, Teamsters reach deal to avert strike
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice