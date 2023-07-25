SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Nearly 100 shots fired in drive-by shooting, according to Yemassee Police

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YEMASSEE, Sc. (WTOC) - No one was injured when nearly 100 gunshots were fired in a drive-by shooting in Yemassee.

A Yemassee police officer was on patrol near a gas station when he said he heard around 60 gunshots nearby.

He headed to a nearby house on Jackson Street, and began an investigation with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“In total there were about 91 shots that were fired in and around the building, of various calibers between 9 millimeter, 45, 40 and 223,” said Sergeant Mike Strauss with the Yemassee Police Department.

Strauss says these different calibers mean it was likely that multiple people were firing at the same time, from rifles and handguns.

Neighbors said that incidents like this are rare, and Strauss agrees.

“I’ve been with Yemassee for almost eight years now and we’ve never had any incident like this before.”

Strauss explained that Yemassee is a peaceful town.

“Yemassee’s a very quiet place, we have very peaceful people. Everybody gets along with everybody so it’s a good place to be. Again, this is an apparition. This isn’t anything we ever see.”

Yemassee Police said that the shooting is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is now monitoring a trio of disturbances across the Atlantic for...
3 disturbances now being watched in Atlantic
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
The video from Summerville Police details how much time went by as officers tried to get...
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns
Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in...
Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car
Delonza Antonio Simmons III is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Deputies arrest man after chase ends in North Charleston

Latest News

Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
LIVE: Attorneys for woman injured on James Island to provide timeline, enhanced video
The SCDOT plans what it calls two "significant traffic shifts" Sunday on the Berlin G. Myers...
2 traffic shifts go into effect this weekend on Berlin G. Myers Parkway
A portion of Red Bank Road was closed while authorities removed vehicles from a crash scene...
Man killed in crash involving motorcycle on Red Bank Rd.
The family of a James Island hit-and-run victim released enhanced surveillance footage showing...
RAW VIDEO: Enhanced video of vehicle of interest in James Island hit and run
Four people were displaced in Beaufort County after a fire ripped through a home in the Burton...
Fire destroys garage, displaces 4 in Beaufort County