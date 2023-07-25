SC Lottery
Video shows Summerville police officers battling gate as child drowns

Summerville Police say a 2-year-old boy drowned in a Summerville retention pond on July 8 in the Central Commons neighborhood.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - New dashcam footage from the Summerville Police Department details the minutes that passed as officers struggled to open a gate while responding to a child face-down in a retention pond.

“We got people jumping the fence at this point. What’s the gate code?” an officer yells.

Summerville Police say a 2-year-old boy drowned in a Summerville retention pond on July 8 in the Central Commons neighborhood. The Dorchester County Coroner identified the child as Alijah Brown.

Previous reporting details how police weren’t able to access the scene due to gate codes and other entry methods not working. 

After jumping over and recovering the child’s body, officers began CPR while they were still in the water. Dorchester County EMS soon arrived, and officers were able to get the gate open with the help of some residents, the report states. Officers still had to manually hold the gate open for EMS until they left.

The video above shows 60 seconds go by from the moment the first officer arrives to the moment other officers start jumping over the gate. Another minute-and-a-half goes by before a resident helps authorities open the gate.

Summerville Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Brent Melcher says communities like Central Commons are responsible for notifying authorities of gate code changes and are responsible for maintaining the gates.

Summerville police alongside the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Special Victims Unit are continuing to investigate.

No arrests have been made in this case.

