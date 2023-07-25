Proposed Shem Creek hotel project moves forward; builder sues Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A boutique hotel, planned for a piece of land near Shem Creek was stopped in its tracks years ago by the town of Mount Pleasant. But now after a legal battle, the project is back on track.

A county judge reviewed the actions of the Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals and undid some of their 2021 decisions on July 14. Specifically, the change in definitions of “guest rooms” and “off-street” parking requirements ultimately killed the Shem Creek Boutique Hotel project.

The judge decided that the Shem Creek Boutique Hotel, stopped by the implementation of those rules, is allowed to proceed as originally planned in 2021.

In 2021, CKC Properties, owner of the Shem Creek Boutique Hotel, began the process of designing and getting approved plans to build the inn at Mill and Scott Streets. The land was zoned as neighborhood-commercial, and according to the definition, allows boutique hotels and inns.

What happened next, the builders allege in a lawsuit against the town, was “behind-the-scenes political interference.”

CKC Properties filed their lawsuit against the town of Mount Pleasant on July 21, just days after a judge ruled they could proceed with the project. The lawsuit lays out what the builders call ‘a coordinated scheme’ to stop their build.

The lawsuit alleges that town officials and boards hindered the project by removing it from the Design Review Board Agenda and delaying voting.

That is when the builders accuse the town of allowing an “obvious, inappropriate, and ultimately unlawful pressure campaign on staff members with the intent to thwart a by-right development project that had been approved by the zoning administrator and the Design Review Board.”

The lawsuit alleges that taking the project off the Design Review Board’s agenda, its last hurdle to start construction, “bought time” so that the Board of Zoning Appeals could change requirements. In the fall of 2021, the Board of Zoning Appeals did change its rules about guest rooms and parking, ultimately disqualifying the project despite it being approved earlier in the year.

The lawsuit also claims that the entire rule change process violate the Freedom of Information Act since the talks didn’t happen in open meetings with notice or public comment.

“The Board of Zoning Appeal’s deliberations on the Lucey Appeal, if there were any deliberations, were conducted entirely behind closed doors. The Board of Zoning Appeals engaged in no public deliberation whatsoever prior to going into executive session and after coming out of executive session,” the lawsuit states.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is mentioned in the lawsuit for a comment he made to Live 5 News in 2021. The lawsuit includes: “‘I have a history of not supporting this type of development.’ The mayor’s comments on a by-right development like the Project are irrelevant and irresponsible.”

Mayor Haynie and the town of Mount Pleasant declined to comment on pending litigation. CKC Properties and its representation did not wish to provide additional comments other than what is covered in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asks for the town to pay damages determined by a jury and attorney’s fees.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.