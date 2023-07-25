SC Lottery
Report: Man charged with assaulting sister at hospital

Henry Gunter, 51, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail...
By Dayna Drake and Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a man for allegedly beating his sister while visiting their father at the hospital.

Henry Gunter, 51, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail records state.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were called to Trident Medical Center for an altercation around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to a report.

The report states the victim told officers her brother, Gunter, beat and choked her in the emergency room. The victim and Gunter were arguing about end-of-life care for their father when he turned violent.

Jail records show he has been released on a $25,000 bond.

