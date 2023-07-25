Spotty rain, hot temps and increasing humidity this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The dog days of summer are upon us with temperatures only forecast to get hotter as we head toward the weekend. Expect a sunny day today with isolated storms possible this afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches today. Much more of this is to come this week with sunshine, spotty storms and highs in the mid 90s through Friday. We’ll turn a little hotter this weekend with some areas climbing into the upper 90s by the end of the weekend. Heat index values will top out near 100° for the next few days but climb above 105° over the upcoming weekend.

TROPICS: We’re keeping an eye on a trough of low pressure NE of the Bahamas, SSW of Bermuda. This disturbance will move toward the SE coast of the US later this week. Thankfully, the chance of a development is low at this time but it *could* enhance our rain chance late this week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

