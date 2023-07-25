Teens charged after Summerville police chase in stolen car

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teens are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Summerville Monday night.

A Summerville Police officer was patrolling the area of Dorchester Road and Ladson Road around 8:15 p.m. when they were notified by a license plate recognition system that a stolen vehicle was in the area, a report states. The 2021 Kia Seltos was reported missing out of Dorchester County.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle in a grocery store parking lot when it sped away at a high rate of speed, the report states. The officer pursued the vehicle as the Kia passed several vehicles going approximately 90 mph almost causing a crash, according to the report.

The officer said the vehicle stopped in the Brandymill neighborhood, and two male teens fled from the vehicle and jumped a wooden fence. The officer lost sight of the juveniles when they ran behind homes.

Officers later caught up with the teens on Towne Square Road and were taken to the Summerville Police Department. Police confirmed the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle were 14 and 15 years old.

The driver is facing charges of failure to stop when signaled, receiving or possessing stolen property and resisting or interfering with police, the report states. The passenger is facing a charge of resisting or interfering with police.

