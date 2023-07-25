SC Lottery
Troopers: Bicyclist dies in Georgetown Co. crash

The crash happened on Big Dam Swamp Drive three miles north of Andrews at 8:55 p.m. on July 18.
The crash happened on Big Dam Swamp Drive three miles north of Andrews at 8:55 p.m. on July 18.(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist has died after a crash in Georgetown County last week.

The crash happened on Big Dam Swamp Drive three miles north of Andrews at 8:55 p.m. on July 18, according to Lance Cpl. William Bennett with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Bennett said a bicyclist was traveling east in the westbound lane when it switched into the eastbound lane and a 2011 Nissan SUV rear-ended them. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries on July 21, Bennett said.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified the victim as Chase Lambert.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

