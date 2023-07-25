SC Lottery
Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning

81% of companies view employee training as being key to achieving their business goals
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Six in 10 workers will require training for new skills within the next four years, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) recently released Future of Jobs Report.

Juanita Soranno is the vice president of social impact and innovation at edX, a website where users can sign up for over 4,000 courses at universities around the country for free to learn new skills.

“I think something that people really come across is that it’s difficult to identify what it is you should be upskilling in,” Soranno said. “So, if you are working in a job where and you have technical skills, but you realize that, ‘Oh, AI has come into the picture,’ or it’s some new platform that you have really dealt with. Where do you go to find those skills?”

Soranno said edX is a good place to try out new skills before paying for certificate courses or degrees.

She also echoed the sentiment of the WEF report on the value of life-long learning.

“The misconception is that education stops once we’re done with high school or potentially post high school education,” Soranno explained. “And really what our goal should be is to continuously learn. Lifelong learning is really the key to stay ahead of what the needs are in the job market.”

Soranno said the job market changes quickly and those able to adapt will find ways to increase their earning power.

